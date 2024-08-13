DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

DASH stock opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,187 shares of company stock worth $57,611,706. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

