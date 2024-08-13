Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.75

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.75 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 58.12 ($0.74), with a volume of 136704078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.78).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DWL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £816.52 million and a PE ratio of -170.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is -1,111.11%.

In related news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 26,566 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,439.86). Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

