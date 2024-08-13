Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.14.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DBX

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,536 shares of company stock worth $4,672,611. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 61,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.