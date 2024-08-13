Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $45.46.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,967.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

