e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $230.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $143.62 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

