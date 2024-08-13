e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.43.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

