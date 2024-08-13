EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Short Interest Down 62.4% in July

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the July 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

