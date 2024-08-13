Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) PT Raised to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EWTX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

EWTX opened at $17.05 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $162,502,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after buying an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,805,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 590,299 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.