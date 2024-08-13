Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) PT Raised to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
EWTX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $162,502,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after buying an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,805,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 590,299 shares in the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
