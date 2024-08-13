Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Eli Lilly and Company has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $19.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $884.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $840.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $872.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $966.10.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $945.35.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

