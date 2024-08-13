Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Eli Lilly and Company has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $19.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of LLY stock opened at $884.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $840.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $872.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $966.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
