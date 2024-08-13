Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$50.56.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$48.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.52. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

