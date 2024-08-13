Enbridge Inc. (ENB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.915 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %
TSE:ENB opened at C$53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.77. The firm has a market cap of C$114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Web Development Stock Surges as AI Offerings Accelerate Revenues
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.