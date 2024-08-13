Enbridge Inc. (ENB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.915 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:ENB opened at C$53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.77. The firm has a market cap of C$114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.