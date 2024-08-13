Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.69

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.69 and traded as low as $87.50. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $89.89, with a volume of 14,380,402 shares traded.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.