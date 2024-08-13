Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Lessened by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ET stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.43%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
