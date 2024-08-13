Entain (LON:ENT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.90) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.60).
Entain Price Performance
Entain Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,276.60%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 5,066 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,437.46). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Entain Company Profile
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
