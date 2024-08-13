Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 8.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESPR stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $348.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,568,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after buying an additional 5,739,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.