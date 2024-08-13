Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Esquire Financial has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

ESQ stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $114,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,689.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

