Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. Etsy has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,083.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,694 shares of company stock valued at $169,687 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 23,542.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after purchasing an additional 221,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Etsy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

