Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EB. Truist Financial lowered Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.58.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eventbrite

Eventbrite Price Performance

NYSE:EB opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $297.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Eventbrite has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $10.94.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Eventbrite by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,267,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 125.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 674.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 848,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 710,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,192,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.