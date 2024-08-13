Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Lowered to $31.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Evolent Health stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

