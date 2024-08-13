Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at ATB Capital

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.28.
Exchange Income Trading Up 0.8 %
Exchange Income Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
