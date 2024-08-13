Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.75.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $126.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

