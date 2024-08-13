F5 (FFIV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV):

8/9/2024 – F5 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2024 – F5 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2024 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $205.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $186.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $189.00 to $214.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $189.19 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.45 and a fifty-two week high of $205.92. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,359,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $817,315.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,186 shares of company stock worth $2,325,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,526,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in F5 by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

