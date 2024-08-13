Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 615.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 169,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FSS opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.