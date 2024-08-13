FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) CEO Purchases $16,235.00 in Stock

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) CEO Pete O’heeron purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $16,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,056,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,195.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

FBLG stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. FibroBiologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that FibroBiologics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics in the second quarter worth $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

