FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) CEO Purchases $16,235.00 in Stock

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) CEO Pete O’heeron purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $16,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,056,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,195.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
FibroBiologics Stock Performance
FBLG stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. FibroBiologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31.
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that FibroBiologics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroBiologics
FibroBiologics Company Profile
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FibroBiologics
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.