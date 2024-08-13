Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 2,556 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

