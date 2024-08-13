Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 704 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $155.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average of $154.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

