Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 244 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $393.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $413.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.25 and a 200 day moving average of $390.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

