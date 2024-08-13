Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 336 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

