Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 5,698 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,261,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,038.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 492,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 449,450 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 283,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 278,198 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

