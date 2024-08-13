Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,053,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,399,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after buying an additional 838,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,919,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,683,000 after buying an additional 393,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,719,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHP opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.