Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,820,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

