Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.63. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

