Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

