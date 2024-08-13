Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

