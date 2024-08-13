Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 850.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $909.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

