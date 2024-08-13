Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

