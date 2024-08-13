Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $291.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

