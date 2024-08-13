Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FALN opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

