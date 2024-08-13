Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

