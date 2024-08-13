Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 1.20% of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000.

Get Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHYL opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $44.76.

About Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 0 to 5 years remaining to maturity. SHYL was launched on Jan 10, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.