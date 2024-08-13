Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

