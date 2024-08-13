Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 22,660 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,870,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,094 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,392.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 238,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 222,679 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $803.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

