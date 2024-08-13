Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 1.21% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

KBWY opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

