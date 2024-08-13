Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $262.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $291.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.51 and a 200-day moving average of $262.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

