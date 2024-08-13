Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 247.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

