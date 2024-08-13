Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 33,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

