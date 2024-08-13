Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 2,811 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.43.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

