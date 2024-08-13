Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 5,190 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

