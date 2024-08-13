Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.49% of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Price Performance

FLRT stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62.

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Profile

The Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (FLRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund targeting floating-rate debt from non-investment-grade issuers. FLRT was launched on Feb 19, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

