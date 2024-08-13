Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 1.84% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 407.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

